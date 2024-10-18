Insider Selling: Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Major Shareholder Sells $40,170.00 in Stock

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $40,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,556.33. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai sold 1,300 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $17,056.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai sold 1,800 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $23,634.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai sold 1,399 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $18,942.46.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Performance

Shares of NATR opened at $13.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.45. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nature’s Sunshine Products ( NASDAQ:NATR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $110.55 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 3.50%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NATR. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Institutional Trading of Nature’s Sunshine Products

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NATR. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 48.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Featured Articles

