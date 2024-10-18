Insider Selling: IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) CRO Sells $98,184.48 in Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) CRO Rima Alameddine sold 9,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $98,184.48. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 648,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,954,953.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rima Alameddine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Rima Alameddine sold 716 shares of IonQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $7,675.52.

IonQ Stock Performance

Shares of IONQ stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. IonQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 2.05.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 525.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 106.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IonQ by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,824,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,062,000 after purchasing an additional 918,265 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 27.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,654,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after buying an additional 569,906 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 16.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after buying an additional 131,439 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of IonQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,036,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 126.7% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 357,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 199,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IONQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on IonQ from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on IonQ from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

