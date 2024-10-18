Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells 1,972 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $63,636.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,957,997.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Castle Biosciences Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $33.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 7.92. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The firm has a market cap of $912.69 million, a PE ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.47. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $87.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSTL shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 362.2% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

