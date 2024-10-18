Info Pte. Ltd. Dyt Acquires 701,754 Shares of NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Stock

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Info Pte. Ltd. Dyt acquired 701,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $399,999.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,496,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,810.63. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NuZee Price Performance

NUZE opened at $2.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. NuZee, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.86.

NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter. NuZee had a negative return on equity of 1,600.52% and a negative net margin of 251.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter.

About NuZee

NuZee, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packs, and sells single-serve pour-over coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and food service companies in North America and South Korea. The company sells its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, DRIPKIT, and Stone Brewing brand names.

