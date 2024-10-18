Howard Capital Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC owned about 0.33% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $24,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XBI. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 37,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 737,550 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,136,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,575,000 after acquiring an additional 730,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,626,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 961,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,197,000 after buying an additional 391,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baymount Management LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,160,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of XBI opened at $99.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.31. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $103.52.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

