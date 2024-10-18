Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 9302 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Hochschild Mining Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

