Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) PT Lowered to $76.00 at Truist Financial

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Shares of NYSE HXL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,999. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Hexcel has a one year low of $57.50 and a one year high of $77.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.55.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.26 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 44.6% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 34.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

