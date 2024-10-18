Hengehold Capital Management LLC Buys 36 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.6% during the third quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Capital raised O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,206.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,204.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,140.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,078.59. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,221.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.