Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) PT Lowered to $45.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HOG. UBS Group increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Baird R W downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Harley-Davidson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.15. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $44.16. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.23. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 58,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

