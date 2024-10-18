Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC Acquires 115 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,669 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.9% of Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 38,978 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,312,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $478,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.37.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $576.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $279.40 and a one year high of $602.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $545.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $508.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,424 shares in the company, valued at $311,054,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 84 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,054,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 901 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.15, for a total transaction of $406,486.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,034,122.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,816 shares of company stock worth $132,421,828 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

