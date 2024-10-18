Goldbank Mining (CVE:GLB) Stock Price Up 42.4% – Should You Buy?

Goldbank Mining Co. (CVE:GLB – Get Free Report) shares were up 42.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 3,501 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 12,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Goldbank Mining Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.22.
Goldbank Mining Company Profile
Goldbank Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Leota gold project, a block of hard rock mining claims of gold properties located in the Klondike region of the Yukon Territory, Canada; and the Hasenfuss Quartz mineral claims situated in the Klondike region.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Goldbank Mining
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Goldbank Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldbank Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.