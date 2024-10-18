Goldbank Mining (CVE:GLB) Stock Price Up 42.4% – Should You Buy?

Goldbank Mining Co. (CVE:GLB – Get Free Report) shares were up 42.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 3,501 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 12,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Goldbank Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.22.

Goldbank Mining Company Profile

Goldbank Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Leota gold project, a block of hard rock mining claims of gold properties located in the Klondike region of the Yukon Territory, Canada; and the Hasenfuss Quartz mineral claims situated in the Klondike region.

