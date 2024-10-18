Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $4.84 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $107.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.21. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

