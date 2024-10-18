Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $3.64 Million Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,374 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBIT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.02.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

