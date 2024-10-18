Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.58 and last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.
Fukuoka Financial Group Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.10.
About Fukuoka Financial Group
Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.
