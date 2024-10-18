Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.00 and last traded at $74.00, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.00.
Formula One Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 0.99.
Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter. Formula One Group had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 1.44%.
Formula One Group Company Profile
Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.
