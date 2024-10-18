Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF) Stock Price Down 2.6% – Time to Sell?

Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 55.50 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 55.50 ($0.72). 428 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 127,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57 ($0.74).

Foresight Enterprise VCT Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 56.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £148.05 million, a P/E ratio of 1,387.50 and a beta of -0.03.

About Foresight Enterprise VCT

Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc is a venture capital trust managed by Foresight Group. It specializes in investments in unquoted companies. It mainly invests in the technology, media & telecommunication, industrials & manufacturing, healthcare, business services, consumer & leisure. It typically invests in United Kingdom.

