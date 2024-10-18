Ethena USDe (USDE) Price Hits $1.00

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. During the last week, Ethena USDe has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Ethena USDe token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001465 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethena USDe has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and approximately $91.91 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethena USDe Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 2,437,410,098 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Ethena USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 2,437,410,098.379575. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.99946791 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $98,477,713.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena USDe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethena USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

