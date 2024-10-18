ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from ENB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
ENB Financial Stock Down 6.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ENBP traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $18.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615. ENB Financial has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average of $15.74.
About ENB Financial
