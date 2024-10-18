Ellsworth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for approximately 1.7% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BX opened at $169.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.98, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.19 and a 200 day moving average of $132.93. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.59 and a 1-year high of $172.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at $120,610,146.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at $56,567,311.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BX. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on Blackstone from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Blackstone from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.47.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

