Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,135 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Sony Group by 8,495.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 848,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,073,000 after buying an additional 838,543 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,558,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,033,000 after acquiring an additional 774,502 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,567,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new position in Sony Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,702,000. Finally, Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the second quarter worth approximately $12,742,000. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SONY. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa America raised Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.30.

Sony Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $20.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

