Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.31 and last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 571178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eastern Bankshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $232.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.45 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 48.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastern Bankshares

In other news, President Quincy Lee Miller sold 12,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $211,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $3,804,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,231,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,682,000 after purchasing an additional 193,151 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 23.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,993,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,248,000 after purchasing an additional 576,381 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 63,717.2% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 63,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 63,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 18.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

