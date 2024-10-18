Dundee (TSE:DC.A) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Dundee Corp. (TSE:DC.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.67, with a volume of 237074 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.57.

Dundee Stock Up 8.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$146.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.40.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation, an asset management company, provides wealth management, real estate, resources, and investment services in Canada and the United States. The company's Wealth Management segment offers investment management, financial advisory, capital market, and various banking services. This segment also creates, manages, and administers investment products, as well as provides internal and third-party management, and advisory services to various investment products, including mutual funds, private clients, portfolio solutions, tax-assisted investment products, closed-end investment products, and alternative investment products.

