Drake & Associates LLC Buys 384 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Drake & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,998,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,782,000 after purchasing an additional 313,316 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,525,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,607,000 after buying an additional 131,521 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,186,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,335,000 after acquiring an additional 176,660 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,880,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,042,000 after acquiring an additional 322,291 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VB opened at $242.10 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $242.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

