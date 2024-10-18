Drake & Associates LLC Acquires 133 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Drake & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 0.4% of Drake & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $986.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $917.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $920.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $856.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.08, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $547.61 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

