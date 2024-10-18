Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Director Sells $300,449.33 in Stock

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) Director Steven L. Berman sold 2,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $300,449.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 876,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,628,880.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dorman Products Price Performance

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $118.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $119.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $502.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

Institutional Trading of Dorman Products

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 63.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Articles

