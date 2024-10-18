Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH) Short Interest Down 10.2% in September

Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the September 15th total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Dominari Stock Performance

DOMH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.88. 14,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. Dominari has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $3.20.

Get Dominari alerts:

Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.17 million for the quarter. Dominari had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a negative net margin of 231.55%.

About Dominari

Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dominari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.