DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2,833.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,234,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,553,058,000 after purchasing an additional 73,585 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 607,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,160,000 after buying an additional 15,012 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 522,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,985,000 after buying an additional 22,836 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 423,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,281,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management boosted its position in ANSYS by 1.1% in the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 398,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $326.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $319.70 and its 200 day moving average is $322.83. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 65.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.30 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ANSYS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total transaction of $47,668.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,404.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.