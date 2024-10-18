Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE) Shares Sold by Cordant Inc.

Cordant Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Cordant Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 122,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. RW Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 27,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BetterWealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 18,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSE opened at $34.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $268.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.07 and a twelve month high of $37.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.62.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

