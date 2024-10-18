Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Stock Price Up 11.4% – Should You Buy?

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Free Report) shares rose 11.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.74 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.74 ($0.06). Approximately 2,452,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 409% from the average daily volume of 481,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25 ($0.06).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Deltic Energy from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Deltic Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

About Deltic Energy

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.18 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 30.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.44.

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.

