DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Trading Up 60% – Here’s Why

DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK – Get Free Report) shares shot up 60% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.16. 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 7,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
DATATRAK International Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32.
DATATRAK International Company Profile
DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.
