CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Short Interest Down 10.5% in September

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,250,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the September 15th total of 6,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 686,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.77.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CytomX Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics
CytomX Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %
CTMX traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.16. 392,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,682,713. The company has a market capitalization of $90.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.
CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). CytomX Therapeutics had a net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $25.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.
CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CytomX Therapeutics
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.