Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Short Interest Update

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the September 15th total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 678,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cryoport from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cryoport from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley upgraded Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cryoport has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CYRX

Insider Activity at Cryoport

Institutional Trading of Cryoport

In other Cryoport news, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $33,502.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,497.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 7,167 shares of company stock worth $60,363 in the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cryoport by 3.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Cryoport by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cryoport by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.13. 190,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,332. The stock has a market cap of $351.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a current ratio of 8.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.65 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 76.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cryoport announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 49.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cryoport

(Get Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.