Critical Review: Axis Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:AXTG) vs. Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Axis Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:AXTG – Get Free Report) and Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of Freedom shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.6% of Freedom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Axis Technologies Group and Freedom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axis Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A Freedom 19.32% 32.00% 4.36%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axis Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A ($0.04) -0.01 Freedom $1.76 billion 3.62 $375.54 million $6.31 16.68

This table compares Axis Technologies Group and Freedom”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Freedom has higher revenue and earnings than Axis Technologies Group. Axis Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freedom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Axis Technologies Group and Freedom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axis Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Freedom 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Freedom beats Axis Technologies Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axis Technologies Group

Axis Technologies Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, Axis Technologies, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets a range of daylight harvesting fluorescent lighting ballasts for the commercial lighting industry in North America. The company offers patented T8 Axis Daylight Harvesting Dimming Ballast, which are used to reduce the lighting energy costs. It also develops a line of dimming and daylight harvesting ballasts that would utilize 54 watt lamps; and a line of addressable and load shedding ballasts, which would allow communications between the fixtures installed in the building and the building management systems. The company focuses on marketing its products to commercial users of fluorescent lighting fixtures, including office buildings, wholesale and retail buildings, hospitals, schools, and government buildings. The company was formerly known as Axis Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Axis Technologies Group, Inc. in September 2006. Axis Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides securities brokerage, securities dealing, market making, investment research, investment counseling, and investment banking services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; securities trading; underwriting services; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer’s account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services. The company also provides capital raising solutions for corporate clients through initial public offerings and follow-on offerings; and debt capital markets solutions that focuses on structuring and distributing private and public debt for various purposes, including buyouts, acquisitions, growth capital financings, and recapitalizations, as well as information processing services. In addition, it facilitates repurchase and reverse repurchase agreements in proprietary trading activities; and covers short positions and settle other securities obligations to accommodate customers’ needs and finance its inventory positions. Further, the company offers proprietary trading and investment services, as well as insurance products; and Tradernet software platform for client margin risk evaluation and middle office security transfer requests. It operates in Central Asia, Eastern Europe, rest of Europe, the United States, Russia, the Middle East, and Caucasus. The company was formerly known as BMB Munai, Inc. and changed its name to Freedom Holding Corp. Freedom Holding Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

