Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) Trading Up 51.2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Corsa Coal Corp. (CVE:CSO – Get Free Report) shot up 51.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 303,240 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 348% from the average session volume of 67,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Corsa Coal Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$29.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.27.

Get Corsa Coal alerts:

Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corsa Coal had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of C$50.30 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Corsa Coal Corp. will post 0.7455 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corsa Coal Company Profile

Corsa Coal Corp. mines, processes, and sells metallurgical coal in the Asia, North America, South America, and Europe. The company is involved in the exploring, acquiring, and developing coal resource properties. Its flagship mine is the Casselman Mine property with approximately 6.2 million tons of clean coking coal located in the Maryland, United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corsa Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsa Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.