Compass Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth about $4,801,000. Prudential PLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 68,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 46,125 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,245,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 10,053 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 47.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,716,000 after acquiring an additional 55,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE WRB opened at $61.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $41.82 and a 1 year high of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Further Reading

