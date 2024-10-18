Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.00 million.

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $51.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $927.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Separately, Raymond James raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

In related news, EVP David Andrew Jones purchased 10,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.27 per share, for a total transaction of $322,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

