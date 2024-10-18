Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Short Interest Up 5.2% in September

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the September 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 777,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Chord Energy from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $223.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.18.

Chord Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRD traded up $2.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.58. The stock had a trading volume of 741,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,623. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Chord Energy has a 12 month low of $126.38 and a 12 month high of $190.23.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.00 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $902.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.43 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 20.83%. Chord Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chord Energy will post 17.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

Insider Activity

In other Chord Energy news, Director Samantha Holroyd bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.51 per share, for a total transaction of $74,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,485.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Chord Energy by 462.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 77.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

