Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Short Interest Update

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the September 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 554,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimera Investment

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 1,188.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 121.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 30,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 16,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CIM shares. StockNews.com cut Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Chimera Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

Chimera Investment stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.19. 789,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,284. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.14. Chimera Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.50 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 28.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Chimera Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently 96.73%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.