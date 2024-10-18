Centene (NYSE:CNC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.58.

Centene Stock Down 9.1 %

NYSE:CNC opened at $63.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.80. Centene has a 1 year low of $62.10 and a 1 year high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). Centene had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Centene by 1,190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in Centene by 41.4% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

