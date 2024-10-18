Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Celebrus Technologies plc (LON:CLBS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 307.90 ($4.02) and last traded at GBX 300 ($3.92), with a volume of 247584 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 285 ($3.72).

CLBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

The stock has a market cap of £114.55 million, a P/E ratio of 2,904.35 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 284.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 242.89.

Celebrus Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a suite of data-driven solutions for data capture, fraud and scams, and data management solutions. The company provides services that are focused on delivering data management solutions using public and private cloud infrastructure; and fraud detection and prevention services through fraud data platform.

