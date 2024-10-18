Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Celebrus Technologies plc (LON:CLBS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 307.90 ($4.02) and last traded at GBX 300 ($3.92), with a volume of 247584 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 285 ($3.72).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CLBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Celebrus Technologies
Celebrus Technologies Price Performance
About Celebrus Technologies
Celebrus Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a suite of data-driven solutions for data capture, fraud and scams, and data management solutions. The company provides services that are focused on delivering data management solutions using public and private cloud infrastructure; and fraud detection and prevention services through fraud data platform.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Celebrus Technologies
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Receive News & Ratings for Celebrus Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celebrus Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.