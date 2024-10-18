Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the September 15th total of 112,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Cartica Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CITEW remained flat at $0.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12. Cartica Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.26.
About Cartica Acquisition
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cartica Acquisition
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Cartica Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartica Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.