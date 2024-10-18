Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the September 15th total of 112,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Cartica Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CITEW remained flat at $0.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12. Cartica Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.26.

About Cartica Acquisition

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector.

