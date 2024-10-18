Cardinal Capital Management Buys 263 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 2.0% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.42.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock opened at $281.31 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $256.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

