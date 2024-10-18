Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 220.8% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Eaton by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $348.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.06.

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson acquired 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,161.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ETN opened at $348.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $191.82 and a 1 year high of $349.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.41.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

