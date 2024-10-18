BNB Price Reaches $598.90 on Major Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 18th. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. BNB has a market cap of $87.40 billion and $1.69 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $598.90 or 0.00876023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
BNB Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,931,626 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,931,660.74676916. The last known price of BNB is 595.12677042 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2262 active market(s) with $1,696,261,651.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.