BNB Price Reaches $598.90 on Major Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 18th. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. BNB has a market cap of $87.40 billion and $1.69 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $598.90 or 0.00876023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

BNB Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,931,626 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,931,660.74676916. The last known price of BNB is 595.12677042 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2262 active market(s) with $1,696,261,651.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

