Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,259,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the September 15th total of 17,246,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 215.1 days.
Birchcliff Energy Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of BIREF stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.62. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.28.
Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Birchcliff Energy Company Profile
Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.
