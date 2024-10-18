Barclays Cuts PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target to $13.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PAGS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PAGS

PagSeguro Digital Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.94.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $874.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 55.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,994,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,770,000 after buying an additional 2,497,968 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 115.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,813,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,704 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 246.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,808,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,490 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 251.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,320,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,436,000 after purchasing an additional 944,660 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 768.4% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 725,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 641,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Get Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.