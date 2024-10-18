Bar Harbor Wealth Management Buys 23,464 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,464 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 3.6% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $56,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG opened at $99.45 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.32.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

