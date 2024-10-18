Ballast Inc. Acquires 186 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $99.45 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.32.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

