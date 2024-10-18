Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Purchased by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVDE. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 7,831.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,744,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,020 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,464,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,558 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,515,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1,002.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 370,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,831,000 after acquiring an additional 336,845 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,109,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,966,000 after acquiring an additional 316,020 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVDE stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $67.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.35 and a 200-day moving average of $64.07.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

