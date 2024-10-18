Avaii Wealth Management LLC Has $6.67 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,654 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 3.4% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Meta Platforms by 38.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 31,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 32,320 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 8,549 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 44,137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,432,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.75, for a total value of $295,569.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,508 shares in the company, valued at $311,493,681. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total value of $2,663,825.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,315,852.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.75, for a total value of $295,569.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,493,681. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,816 shares of company stock worth $132,421,828. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $576.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $545.36 and a 200-day moving average of $508.09. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $279.40 and a one year high of $602.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on META. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $585.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.37.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

